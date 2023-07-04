Paralympic champion Charlotte Henshaw leads tributes to Chad journalist Katrina Taylor

Posting on your Chad’s Facebook page, Paralympic champion Charlotte Henshaw – who swam at Water Meadows Leisure Complex, where Katrina used to work, said: “A wonderful lady who was always cheerful and chatty at Water Meadows. How she faced and shared her situation with such humour & strength will have a lasting impact on many, I’m sure. Thinking of her husband, two sons and her family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Ashfield Arts Fest wrote: “Such incredibly sad news, heart goes out to all her family, she was a wonderful reporter and a fantastic support to the festival.”

Simon Harris posted: “Really sad to hear this. I only met Katrina a few times ‘digitally’. She just seemed so talented and passionate in everything she wrote.”

Mansfield's Charlotte Henshaw won a silver medal at the London Paralympic games, followed by a bronze in Rio de Janeiro. But she finally bagged a gold at Tokyo 2020 after an amazing change to paracanoeing. Picture: Getty Images

Former Ashfield Council cabinet member David Hennigan said: “Kat was a credit to Ashfield. She was an extremely positive person and this was reflected in the news she wrote. Katrina wasn’t interested in conflict just for solutions for the betterment of the local communities she wrote for with such passion.”

Claire Davison wrote: “I don't know Katrina, but followed her story. Oh my God, she’s touched my heart bless her, she was such a strong lady and absolutely beautiful.”

Emilia Golanowska posted: “Rest in Peace beautiful lady. Kat wrote an article about my son, a keen athlete, a few years ago. Incredibly talented lady who was an absolute credit to the community.”

Coun Sarah Madigan, of Ashfield Council said: “I was so saddened when i heard the news, Kat was a impeccable young lady! Bright, talented, funny, this is such a massive loss. I first met Kat when i was elected in 2019 and since then she became a firm friend, she always had a kind word and a listening ear, her sense of humour was endless and she always made me smile. A bright light in the world has definitely gone out.”

Chad reporter Katrina Taylor.

Coun Richard Tempest-Mitchell, of Mansfield Council, said: “Such a passionate and fair-minded journalist doing her best to stand up for the residents of Mansfield and Ashfield. She will be missed by all that she touched in her life and career.”