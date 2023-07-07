Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove backs Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley for East Midlands Mayor

Mr Gove announced his support during the recent Local Government Association conference in Harrogate.

During the conference, Mr Gove also gave his backing to ensuring the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill receives Royal Assent by the end of the year, which is required in order for the £1.14 billion East Midlands Devolution Deal to be finalised.

Mr Gove said: “It’s no surprise I hope the Levelling Up Bill is passed so we can have a brilliant conservative mayor in the East Midlands called Coun Ben Bradley.”

Coun Ben Bradley, right, with Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove near Mansfield Bus Station. Picture: Submitted

The position of East Midlands Mayor has been created as part of the East Midlands Devolution Deal, covering Derbyshire, Derby, Nottinghamshire and Nottingham.

Coun Bradley in both his roles as Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP was instrumental in achieving this deal which is set to bring more than £1 billion to the region.

As part of the role, the mayor will have significant powers over planning, skills training, transport and other areas. Crucially, the East Midlands mayor will also act as a focal point for businesses wanting to invest in the East Midlands.

Coun Bradley said: “I have declared my intention to run for the position of East Midlands mayor because I see the role as key to delivering the Levelling Up agenda and further developing our region.

“As such, receiving the backing of the Levelling Up Secretary really is a real boost to my campaign and shows I have made the right decision.

“Through my work with Mr Gove, I’ve not only helped secure the devolution deal, but also tens of millions for Mansfield through both the Towns Deal and Levelling Up Fund, as well as progressing our freeports and STEP Fusion project in North Nottinghamshire.

