News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove backs Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley for East Midlands Mayor

Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove has given his backing to Coun Ben Bradley for the position of East Midlands Mayor.
By Coun Ben BradleyContributor
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST- 2 min read

Mr Gove announced his support during the recent Local Government Association conference in Harrogate.

During the conference, Mr Gove also gave his backing to ensuring the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill receives Royal Assent by the end of the year, which is required in order for the £1.14 billion East Midlands Devolution Deal to be finalised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Gove said: “It’s no surprise I hope the Levelling Up Bill is passed so we can have a brilliant conservative mayor in the East Midlands called Coun Ben Bradley.”

Coun Ben Bradley, right, with Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove near Mansfield Bus Station. Picture: SubmittedCoun Ben Bradley, right, with Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove near Mansfield Bus Station. Picture: Submitted
Coun Ben Bradley, right, with Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove near Mansfield Bus Station. Picture: Submitted
Most Popular

The position of East Midlands Mayor has been created as part of the East Midlands Devolution Deal, covering Derbyshire, Derby, Nottinghamshire and Nottingham.

Coun Bradley in both his roles as Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP was instrumental in achieving this deal which is set to bring more than £1 billion to the region.

As part of the role, the mayor will have significant powers over planning, skills training, transport and other areas. Crucially, the East Midlands mayor will also act as a focal point for businesses wanting to invest in the East Midlands.

Read More
East Midlands elected mayor plan fails to win overall public support
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Bradley said: “I have declared my intention to run for the position of East Midlands mayor because I see the role as key to delivering the Levelling Up agenda and further developing our region.

“As such, receiving the backing of the Levelling Up Secretary really is a real boost to my campaign and shows I have made the right decision.

I have worked closely with Mr Gove for a number of years on progressing the Levelling Up project in the East Midlands and particularly in Mansfield.

“Through my work with Mr Gove, I’ve not only helped secure the devolution deal, but also tens of millions for Mansfield through both the Towns Deal and Levelling Up Fund, as well as progressing our freeports and STEP Fusion project in North Nottinghamshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know just how important the role of East Midlands Mayor will be to improving the lives of people in the East Midlands and I know I can make a difference if I am lucky enough to be elected to the role.”

Related topics:Michael GoveBen BradleyEast MidlandsMayorMansfieldHousingLevelling Up