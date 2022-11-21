A public consultation on the Mansfield Town centre design code has been running since October 13 and comes to a close on Thursday, November 24.

Those interested in sharing views about the town centre and what they would like to see changed in the future, in terms of the design of buildings, streets and spaces, have a few days left to submit comments.

Comments can be made directly to Mansfield Council via mansfield.place

A view of Mansfield town centre from above.

Coun Stuart Richardson, council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: "This design code is important because it will form the blueprint on how future developments in the town centre will look.

“It will cover the design of streets, public spaces and buildings, as well as spaces created for nature and green areas, and it will inform future decisions on planning applications and town centre improvements."

In developing the code, the council said its partners have been seeking the views of residents and businesses, along with community, economic and environmental groups.

The consultation uses an interactive map allowing people, using a smartphone or computer, to identify areas or buildings and give their thoughts on how they could be improved.

And insights and comments gathered will influence the principles, policies, and guidance to be included in a draft version of the design code.