Nineties boy band East 17 to push the button on Mansfield's Christmas celebrations

The ‘Stay Another Day’ singers will push the button on the town’s yuletide celebrations during a free event in the town's Market Place on Sunday, November 27.

The band, named after the postcode of the East London district in which they grew up, notched up 18 top-20 singles and four top-10 albums in the 1990s, and were seen at the time as ‘bad boy’ rivals to the squeaky clean Take That.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “After two years when Christmas community events were drastically curtailed due to the pandemic we’re returning with a bang this year.

East 17 - Mansfield's headline act.

Most Popular

“We are beyond excited to have top selling band East 17 as part of our festive celebration line-up and we hope to see the Market Place brimming with happy faces and enjoying a nostalgic singalong.

“Start warming up your vocals.”

Mansfield’s switch-on stage show, hosted by radio station Mansfield 103.2FM from 3pm to 5.05pm, will also feature the sounds of 90s singer Suki Soul.

The council have also announced there will be entertainment on the day with walkabout entertainers, free giveaways and a festive atmosphere, completed by a spectacular firework display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas light switch-on is a popular event in Mansfield.

Visitors at the event will be able to take youngsters to Santa's Grotto at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre and browse stalls at Mansfield Christmas Market in West Gate, hosted by Mansfield BID.

The 15-chalet market runs from Saturday, November 26, to Wednesday, December 21 – and is a central part of the Bringing Christmas to Mansfield offer.

Another Christmas Market will be held from Friday, December 2, to Sunday, December 4, at Mansfield Museum, with over 35 traders expected to take stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For enquiries about booking a stall, those interested can email the museum at [email protected]

The event will take place in Mansfield's Market Place.

There will be various attractions across the town centre in the build-up to December, 25, including a 30ft Norway Spruce Christmas tree, which is set to ‘take pride of place’ in the Market Place from November, 14.

Christmas lighting features will include a 7.5m light tunnel leading to an illuminated Old Town Hall where people can post a letter to Father Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can also drop off gifts for the council's Secret Santa Appeal which is being delivered by the council this year in collaboration with the Mansfield Building Society.

The appeal, to support families in need, launches on Thursday, October 27.

Mansfield residents are in for a treat this Christmas.

A spokesperson from Mansfield council said members of the public can donate a range of gifts, including toys, board games, colouring books, clothing and gift sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The items must be new and unused for health and safety purposes.

And donations can be dropped off until Monday, November 28, at a range of locations across the district.

Locations accepting donations are;

The Old Town Hall,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civic Corner café,

Mansfield Civic Centre,

Four Seasons Shopping Centre,

Ravensdale Children’s Centre,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield Woodhouse Children’s Centre,

Ladybrook Children’s Centre,

Warsop Children’s Centre,

Mansfield Museum,

Advertisement Hide Ad

and Smyths Toys, on Portland Retail Park, Mansfield.

The presents will be distributed, through Mansfield Children’s Centre Service and Family Action FOOD Clubs, to families and people in need in time for Christmas.