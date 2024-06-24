Labour win West Bank by-election in Mansfield with low voter turnout

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Jun 2024, 13:04 BST
The Labour Party candidate won the West Bank by-election with 169 votes out of 440, as the voter turnout was only 20 per cent – with the Conservatives in third place.

Garry Cole, of Mansfield Labour party, won the seat with 169 votes.

Foysal Choundhury, Mansfield Independents, came second with 142 votes.

In third place was Conservative Party candidate, Steven Walmsley, with 98 votes.

Councillor Garry Cole with Mansfield Labour Parliamentary candidate, Steve Yemm.

Other candidates included Thorsten Altenkirch for the Liberal Democrats, with 10 votes; Shaun Thornton for The Green Party, with 14 votes; and Karen Seymour for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC), who received 7 votes.

The voter turnout was only 20 per cent, as only 440 people voted out of an electorate of 2,195.

Steve Yemm, Labour’s parliamentary candidate, shared the news on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/steveyemmformansfield

He said: “Delighted to congratulate our fantastic Labour Party candidate and elected councillor for Mansfield District Council.

“Garry Cole – a Labour gain with the Conservatives pushed from first to third place.”

