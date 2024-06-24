Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour Party candidate won the West Bank by-election with 169 votes out of 440, as the voter turnout was only 20 per cent – with the Conservatives in third place.

Garry Cole, of Mansfield Labour party, won the seat with 169 votes.

Foysal Choundhury, Mansfield Independents, came second with 142 votes.

In third place was Conservative Party candidate, Steven Walmsley, with 98 votes.

Councillor Garry Cole with Mansfield Labour Parliamentary candidate, Steve Yemm.

Other candidates included Thorsten Altenkirch for the Liberal Democrats, with 10 votes; Shaun Thornton for The Green Party, with 14 votes; and Karen Seymour for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC), who received 7 votes.

The voter turnout was only 20 per cent, as only 440 people voted out of an electorate of 2,195.

Steve Yemm, Labour’s parliamentary candidate, shared the news on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/steveyemmformansfield

He said: “Delighted to congratulate our fantastic Labour Party candidate and elected councillor for Mansfield District Council.