As voters get ready to head to the polls on July 4, UK Polling Report is sharing predictions for the North Nottinghamshire constituencies, indicating some “close calls” based on current figures.

UK Polling Report – pollingreport.uk – is focused on providing news about surveys and polling, especially in the political realm.

The website's goal is to make polling information more accessible to a wider audience, while also highlighting its potential and limitations.

The site takes a data-driven approach and is not aligned with any particular political party.

Voters will head to the polls on Thursday, July 4.

It aims to encourage debate and welcomes contributions from individuals with diverse political viewpoints.

Other polling sites may display different figures – these figures are just predictions as it currently stands.

According to updated figures, these are the current predictions for North Nottinghamshire constituencies, as listed below:

Bassetlaw is predicted a “too close to call” with the poll suggesting a LABOUR GAIN from Conservatives. Labour’s Jo White is polling at 35.66 per cent to Brendan Clarke Smith’s 32.97 per cent. Reform UK are predicted to win just over 25 per cent of the Bassetlaw vote.

Mansfield has also been dubbed “too close to call” by the UK Polling Report with figures leaning in favour of a CONSERVATIVE HOLD. Ben Bradley is predicted to secure 42.2 per cent of the vote, with Labour’s Steve Yemm estimated to secure 39.4 per cent. Matthew Warnes, of Reform UK, is predicted to receive just over 15 per cent of the vote.

Ashfield figures suggest a LABOUR GAIN from Conservative as Labour’s Rhea Keehn is estimated to secure 40.96 per cent of the vote, with Conservative’s Debbie Soloman down to 23.12 per cent. Former MP, Lee Anderson, is projected to secure just over 24.61 per cent of the vote. The figures also show a 5.5 per cent share for the Green Party’s Alexander Coates. Ashfield Independents candidate Jason Zadrozny is predicted to receive 2 per cent.

Sherwood Forest may be a CONSERVATIVE HOLD as Mark Spencer is 0.9 per cent ahead of Labour’s Michelle Welsh, according to UK Polling figures. Spencer is predicted to get 37.87 per cent of the vote, with Welsh at 36.95 per cent. Reform UK could secure over 14 per cent, with the Greens and Liberal Democrats predicted to get just over five per cent of the vote each.

Broxtowe could see a LABOUR GAIN as the figures suggest Labour’s Juliet Campbell has a lead of just under 20 per cent over former MP, Darren Henry. Juliet is predicted to secure over 42.43 per cent of the vote. Conservative candidate, Darren Henry, is polling at just 23.68 per cent. Reform UK could see a vote share of just over 15 per cent with the Greens predicted to surpass the five per cent mark.

Nottingham North and Kimberley is predicted to see a LABOUR HOLD with just over 56.63 per cent of the vote expected to go to former MP, Alex Norris. Reform UK may receive over 20 per cent of the vote, with Conservative candidate Caroline Henry – former Police Crime Commissioner – currently polling at 13.5 per cent.

For an extensive look at seat predictions and polling figures, visit pollingreport.uk/