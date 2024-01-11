Kirkby councillor claims huge pothole outside council offices is actual 'worst in Nottinghamshire'
Coun Andy Meakin (Ash Ind) was speaking after Couns David Martin and Jason Zadrozny (both Ash Ind) claimed a pot hole on Flatts Lane, Westwood was ‘the worst pot-hole in Nottinghamshire’.
But Coun Meakin says the pothole on Urban Road in Kirkby, outside the Ashfield Council offices, is far more dangerous and claims it has already been ‘fixed at least 10 times’.
Coun Meakin, who represents Kirkby North on Nottinghamshire Council and Abbey Hill on Ashfield Council, says the huge Urban Road pothole is ‘a danger to life’ and has now called for urgent action from the county council to get it repaired.
He said: “I have called for this terrible pot hole to be fixed urgently or the area coned off.
"It is a danger to life – it’s as simple as that.
"Residents are going nuts about it and I completely understand.
"If any vehicle hits that at 20mph, they will write their car off.”
The county council has blamed the storms for the pot holes but that is a nonsense.
"This particularly one has been filled on at least 10 occasions – it should have been fixed properly first time.
"It must cost a fortune.
"My colleagues have claimed the now infamous Flatts Lane pot hole was the worst in the county.
"Well the one on Urban Road is disgraceful and that’s why it needs to be sorted urgently.”
Your Chad has contacted the county council for comment.