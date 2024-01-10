A Selston councillor has branded a huge pot hole on Flatts Lane in Westwood as ‘the worst in Nottinghamshire’.

‘Flatts by name, flats by nature’, was Coun David Martin’s view of the huge pot hole, which is 4ft long, 2ft wide and more than 20 inches deep.

Coun Martin (Ash Ind), says he has repeatedly reported the colossal pot hole to Nottinghamshire Council, where he represents Selston, and says it is causing chaos for road users with many reporting damage to their vehicles including flat and damaged tyres.

He has now called on the council to take urgent action to fix the county’s broken roads and pavements.

Couns David Martin and Jason Zadrozny next to the huge pot hole on Flatts Lane. Photo: Submitted

He said: ““This is by some distance the worst pot hole I have ever seen anywhere.

“It is diabolical and systematic of the way the ruling Conservatives at County Hall treat our highways.

"The Flatts Lane pot hole may be the worst example in the whole county – probably the whole country – but the way our roads and pavements have deteriorated across the board is truly shocking.

"Residents have complained about significant damage to the cars on this one pot-hole.

"Flatts by name, flats by nature, these pot-holes are a danger to life and we demand action now.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Independent Alliance leader at County Hall, also added his voice to the call for action after going to see the huge Westwood pot hole for himself.

He said: “Roads and pavements across Nottinghamshire are the worst I have ever seen as a councillor – the ones in the Selston parish beggar belief

“Pot holes like this are infuriating residents and I challenge any resident to highlight a bigger, more dangerous pot hole or road.

"The Conservatives at County Hall have had close to seven years to sort our roads out.

"The broken state of our highways are a symbol of the broken promises of the Tories who are responsible for them.

"They are now blaming floods and storms but the reality is that they have had enough chances to fix them and people are sick of the excuses.”