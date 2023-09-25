News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Key height restriction barrier set to be re-installed on Eastwood road

A height restriction barrier is set to be re-installed on an Eastwood road this week.
By John Smith
Published 25th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The barrier will be re-installed on Engine Lane after it was removed after being damaged.

However, local then expressed their concerns that this led to an increase in articulated lorries using Engine Lane to go from Moor Green to Eastwood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Kane Oliver (Ind), who represents Eastwood at County Hall, said: “I am pleased this important height restriction barrier will be reinstalled.

Coun Kane Oliver is pleased to see the height restriction barrier will be re-installed on Engine Lane this week. Photo: SubmittedCoun Kane Oliver is pleased to see the height restriction barrier will be re-installed on Engine Lane this week. Photo: Submitted
Coun Kane Oliver is pleased to see the height restriction barrier will be re-installed on Engine Lane this week. Photo: Submitted
Most Popular

"This is something that Coun Elizabeth Williamson and I have been pushing the council to resolve as a priority.

"The delay was caused because steel fabricators had to make a bespoke barrier.

"We have since requested that a spare one is made so that there is no delay in replacing the barriers if they are damaged again.

Read More
Council to launch investigation into flooding on Eastwood road
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have also asked for cameras in the location as this is the second time it has been damaged in less than a year.”

Coun Williamson (Ind), who represents Brinsley, Greasley and Watnall at County Hall, added: “It’s clear that the council needs to have a plan B as this is the second time in a year there has been an issue.

"The barriers are critical in ensuring pedestrian safety from Moor Green, right through to Eastwood.”

A Highways manager at the council said: “The barrier on Engine Lane in Eastwood was removed following damage last month and is due to be re-installed this week, having been repaired by a specialist steel fabricator.

“We are aware that damage to the barrier has occurred on multiple occasions and will consider options to reduce the repeated damage to the barrier in due course.”

Related topics:County Hall