Key height restriction barrier set to be re-installed on Eastwood road

The barrier will be re-installed on Engine Lane after it was removed after being damaged.

However, local then expressed their concerns that this led to an increase in articulated lorries using Engine Lane to go from Moor Green to Eastwood.

Coun Kane Oliver (Ind), who represents Eastwood at County Hall, said: “I am pleased this important height restriction barrier will be reinstalled.

Coun Kane Oliver is pleased to see the height restriction barrier will be re-installed on Engine Lane this week. Photo: Submitted

"This is something that Coun Elizabeth Williamson and I have been pushing the council to resolve as a priority.

"The delay was caused because steel fabricators had to make a bespoke barrier.

"We have since requested that a spare one is made so that there is no delay in replacing the barriers if they are damaged again.

"We have also asked for cameras in the location as this is the second time it has been damaged in less than a year.”

Coun Williamson (Ind), who represents Brinsley, Greasley and Watnall at County Hall, added: “It’s clear that the council needs to have a plan B as this is the second time in a year there has been an issue.

"The barriers are critical in ensuring pedestrian safety from Moor Green, right through to Eastwood.”

A Highways manager at the council said: “The barrier on Engine Lane in Eastwood was removed following damage last month and is due to be re-installed this week, having been repaired by a specialist steel fabricator.