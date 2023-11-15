Huthwaite: Fury as Government inspectors overturn council's decision to refuse plans for travellers site
The site was adjacent to the Woodend Inn on Chesterfield Road and the planning application for the caravans was turned down by Ashfield Council’s planning committee, which cited harm to the environment as one of it’s main reasons for refusing the plans.
Local councillors have slammed the subsequent planning inspectors’s ruling to overturn their refusal decision as an ‘attack on democracy’.
Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind), council deputy leader and member for Huthwaite & Brierley, said: “It is utterly disgraceful that this site can be allowed.
"The travellers who made the application have caused nothing but havoc and disruption to our community.
"One of them has been convicted after assaulting a senior council officer, yet a Conservative Government-appointed planning inspector has overturned a decision made by our democratically-elected planning committee.
"Dozens of residents, like me objected to this application for a variety of reasons.
"These concerns have been disregarded by a faceless bureaucrat and is an attack on democracy.
"I have asked council officers to explore all the legal options to force the Government to review this decision.”
Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, added: “I am appalled that the Tory Government has overturned our decision to stop the gypsy and traveller camp on Chesterfield Road in Huthwaite
"It’s pretty much like the decisions the Government have made on more than 1,000 houses in places like Alfreton Road, Beck Lane, Millers Way and just down the road from this site on Ashland Road West.
"The council has said no, this is not appropriate for the area but the Government has disagreed.
"This is another decision that will really impact Huthwaite and it is disgraceful that the Government can step in and give permission that flies in the face of both residents’ and councillors’ opposition.”
An Ashfield Council spokesperson said: “Council planners voted to reject the application and we are currently reviewing what options are available in response to this decision by the planning inspector.”