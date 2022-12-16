'Huge opportunities’ for County Hall property if Nottinghamshire Council decided to sell up and leave

Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con) also said there would be ‘huge opportunities” for the property, including bars and restaurants, if the authority was to sell part or all of it off.

It follows a review of the wider council estate commissioned by the authority earlier this year amid changing working patterns fuelled by the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review includes potential plans to sell off or leave parts of the West Bridgford site amid concerns the building could cost tens of millions of pounds to refurbish.

Nottinghamshire County Council could be looking at selling off part or all of County Hall

In July, the council gave planning consent to its £15.7 million flagship office building on the Top Wighay development, near Linby, fuelling speculation the new site could become its new headquarters.

This was played down at the time, with senior councillors saying they will wait for the outcome of the review before making any decisions on County Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Coun Bradley has confirmed a scrutiny committee is likely to discuss the review at a meeting next month.

He added he does not know what the outcome of the review will be and confirmed staff members will be consulted before any changes to the wider property portfolio are enforced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Scrutiny has been through some of the details, the costs and the implications and the sense of direction.

“I’ve been very clear for a long time that the cost of this building is very, very high – in terms of both the maintenance and future requirements, which run into the millions each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have to change something.

"Whatever happens or is announced, we will need to manage those conversations with staff and ensure they understand the implications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will always have a West Bridgford base and we will never displace staff to somewhere else, but we do have other buildings around the county that may be more suitable.”

When asked if the building could be sold, he added: “You can imagine, in the future, sitting out on the river with a bar and a restaurant, it would be beautiful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all speculation, but there are huge opportunities with this building and something will have to change – we can’t afford to maintain all of it.

“We’ll wait for the outcome of the review, and we have committed that – whatever this is – we will protect the heritage and the look of this building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there are opportunities to do these sorts of things.”

The review has led to opposition leaders saying plans to sell off County Hall were the “worst-kept secret” in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West, said: “We’ve always known the Conservatives’ plan for County Hall was to flog it to the highest bidder.”

County Hall houses the main council debating chamber as well as officers for staff and councillors and was purpose-built in the 1930s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, the authority revealed it will close almost two-thirds of its offices over Christmas and Easter to save £75,340 in energy costs.