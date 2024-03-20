How much will every Mansfield and Ashfield resident's council tax bill will go up by?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inflation and the rising costs of services have been key worries for public bodies as they approved their budgets for the next financial year.

Exactly how much extra you will pay depends on where you live.

For Mansfield and Ashfield residents, Nottinghamshire Council takes around 75 per cent of the bill.

Mansfield Council has raised council tax by the maximum permitted amount. Photo: Google

Roughly another ten per cent will go to whichever district or borough council runs services in their local area.

Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service make up the remaining 15 per cent of every household’s bill.

The county council, which was also permitted a 4.99 per cent increase, opted for a slightly lower 4.84 per cent rise.

A band A property would pay an extra £55 for a total of £1,204.

Ashfield Council was permitted a rise of 2.99 per cent as a lower-tier authority.

The council, controlled by the Ashfield Independents, approved a rise of 2.94 per cent, leaving a band A home paying £138.09.

Mansfield Council agreed a maximum council tax rise of 2.99 per cent.

The Labour-run council also signed off on £2.2m of cuts in order to balance its budget for the next financial year.

Newark & Sherwood residents will pay an extra 2.99 per cent from April, with band A homes paying just under £130 per year.

The Conservative opposition argued in favour of 1.94 per cent increase, paid for by cuts to culture programmes, but was outvoted by the administration of Labour, Liberal Democrats and Independents.

Residents in band A will pay a total of £188 towards funding Nottinghamshire Police after a 4.8 per cent rise was agreed.

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry (Con) said the public would be willing to pay more to keep the force well funded.

Residents in band A will pay £61 to fund the county’s fire and rescue services over the next year.