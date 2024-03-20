Photos: With Easter on the way, here are 10 family-fun places in and around Nottinghamshire for under a tenner

1 . Visit a Nature Reserve

Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve spans across 450 acres and was once a royal hunting forest. The reserve comprises areas of ancient native woodland, with slender birch trees growing alongside over a thousand veteran oaks, many of which are more than 500 years old. One of the most famous oaks is the Major Oak, which is believed to be 800 years old and was said to have been Robin Hood's hideout. In the summer of 2018, the RSPB opened a new visitor centre where visitors can learn about the history of the forest. If you are planning to visit the reserve, note that parking at the Visitor Centre costs a flat fee of £5 for the whole day. You can pay the parking fee at the machines using cash or card, and display your ticket in your car. Alternatively, you can use PaybyPhone during your visit. If you are an RSPB member, you can park for free by displaying your membership card on your dashboard. For more information about the county's nature reserves, visit www.visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk/things-to-do/attractions/nature-reserves Photo: Matthew Taylor