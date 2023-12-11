Plans have been refused for 124 homes in Teversal due to flooding and highway safety concerns.

The scheme would have been built on green space next to the River Meden in Teversal – described on the village forum’s website as ‘one of the most unspoilt villages in Nottinghamshire’.

The plans would have seen a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes built on land off Fackley Road and Crompton Street.

But the council’s planning committee feared the development would worsen road safety and exacerbate the flooding problems that were most recently seen during Storm Babet.

Plans for houses on land off Compton Street in Teversal have been refused by the council. Photo: Google

Craig Devonshire of the Teversal Neighbourhood Forum told the committee: “There is very limited public transport, oversubscribed doctors’ surgeries and limited capacity in schools.

“The limited local employment will turn this development into commuter homes, increasing car usage.

"Crompton Street will suffer the most.”

The council received 76 written objections and a petition with 139 signatures against the plans.

A council report said a pond for flood water would help to mitigate problems in the area.

George Breed, representing the applicant Persimmon Homes, said: “There have been concerns about flooding on Fackley Road following latest extreme storm.

“The development itself won’t increase run-off rates to the River Meden.

"Should there be any localised flooding, the Fackley Road access will provide an alternate access for the people on Crompton Street.”

Although the scheme had been recommended for approval by planning officers, the committee voted to reject it.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind) said flooding issues should be dealt with first.

“The area has got massive problems with highways and flooding – I don’t think this is the right place for this development,” she said.

“It floods opposite the entrance to Crompton Street every time we have a bit of rain – most recently a few days ago when the snow melted.

"A basin on that site won’t help people get into their houses.

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind) added that she knew the area well and the road safety ‘is dodgy around there, full stop’.