Housing development on Mansfield and Clipstone borders gets the go-ahead

An initial 30 homes will be built on the new estate, based on Clipstone Road East, ahead of several, larger phases in the future.

The wider development was given outline approval in 2018 and promises a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, as well as 52 flats.

Now Mansfield District Council’s planning committee has unanimously approved the initial phase of properties on-site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crown Farm Way

It will bring 10 three-bedroom homes, 19 four-bedroom homes and a single five-bedroom property to the site, accessed off Clipstone Road East.

Work is already under way to clear the site, which was previously used as greenfield agricultural land.

But councillors on the planning committee heard concerns over issues with privacy and access from a nearby resident.

Richard Williams, who lives in neighbouring Lime Grove, told the committee on Tuesday: “Quite major work is going ahead on this site at the moment.

“I’m not a nimby, but I do expect to have some privacy in my own back garden.

“I think the height and the way the site is graded needs to be looked at, to include building height.

“I’m concerned about the bridles and footpaths, and with the potential of many hundreds of houses, it’s important we ensure the bridleway and footpaths are only accessible by equines and pedestrians.

“I’d like the planning department to be proactive, not a rubber-stamper for developers which I’m sure it’s not, in this particular, major site.”

However, councillors were told the first phase of development will not be built close to Lime Grove and is, instead, the furthest point away from the existing homes.

Speaking at the meeting, a spokesperson for developer Sherwood Oak Homes added: “The site is allocated for housing in the local plan and benefits from outline permission already.

“It is on the opposite side of the site to Lime Grove, nearly 60 to 70 metres from the back gardens.

“The new homes have been specifically designed to meet the character of the area, including storey heights, elevation and materials.

“The homes will be set back from Clipstone Road, with a new green space provided as frontage, and the homes are located at a significant distance from existing properties in Clipstone Road and Lime Grove.”

The first phase of development will now begin construction, ahead of further phases going before planners in the future.

The wider development will neighbour a separate, 200-home scheme on an adjacent field, built by Gleeson Homes.

This development will be accessed off Crown Farm Way.