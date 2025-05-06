House near Warsop could be converted into care home for vulnerable child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A residential property near Warsop could soon be converted into a children’s care home if a planning application wins the backing of Mansfield District Council.

The three-bedroom, semi-detached house on Caunton Close in the village of Meden Vale has been acquired by the Bradford-based company, K & G Care.

And Gulshin Rayaz, who is one of the firm’s directors, has submitted a plan to change its use to a residential care home “for one vulnerable young person, aged seven to 17”.

According to a statement from K & G Care, the child would be someone “who presents social, emotional and behavioural difficulties” and “a range of complex individual needs”.

The three-bedroom, semi-detached property on Caunton Close in Meden Vale, which could be converted into a children's care home. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

They would “have full, unrestricted access to the property”, except for two bedrooms, which would be occupied by members of staff looking after them.

The idea is that the child and two staff, working on a rota basis, would “simulate a typical, inclusive family lifestyle”, eating and living together and “undertaking activities as a family”.

K & G Care is an award-winning business that was created by Gulshin and fellow qualified professional, Kellie Murphy, both of whom have more than 20 years’ experience in the social work sector.

It already runs two similar care homes in other parts of the country, and has received gradings of ‘Outstanding’ and ‘Good’ from the education watchdog, Ofsted.

It is looking for medium-term and long-term placements at Meden Vale, with the aim of giving the child “the best opportunities in life”.

The statement goes on: “We offer a service that ensures each child in our care builds their independent living skills, self-esteem and confidence, ready for adulthood.

"We aim to provide individual care packages in appropriate, comfortable surroundings and have highly dedicated and experienced staff.”

Gulshin and Kellie point out that there is “a critical need for children’s social care accommodation” in England, with more than 400,000 youngsters in the care system.

They add: “We believe that high-quality care improves the life chances of all children. Research shows that it gives them the best start in life by improving their emotional and social development and can have a positive impact on educational attainment.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the proposal and have set a deadline date of Wednesday, June 18 for a decision or recommendation.