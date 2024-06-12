Homes plan at former Mansfield Hosiery Mills site for people with assisted-living needs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A site with links to the former Mansfield Hosiery Mills factory could soon house 23 new homes, including for people with assisted-living needs.

Mansfield District Council has received a planning application for a parcel of land on Botany Avenue, between The Towers events venue to the south and a commercial car business to the north.

The 1.9-acre site has already been identified by the council as suitable for housing, and the plan is to build 12 self-contained apartments and six bungalows for assisted living, as well as 11 houses for the open market.

The council says the land was formerly used as the Hosiery Mills car park and the Electricity Board workshops and social club. In recent times, it has been used for car boots sales, motorcycle rider training and the storage of building materials.

A generic photo of the kind of care and support that could be provided for tenants at new assisted-living homes earmarked for a site on Botany Avenue, Mansfield.

Assisted living is housing for people who have a disability or cannot live independently. A planning statement says the tenants in this case would “have a learning physical disability or a mental health need”.

The tenants would receive 24-hour support from a care provider, creating ten full-time jobs and 25 part-time jobs. The modern homes would be leased or owned by a specialist registered housing association.

The site is believed to be privately owned, but the planning application has been submitted by the Hull-based real estate company, Urbanwave 123 Ltd.

As for the open-market houses, they would comprise four two-bedroom properties, four three-bedroom and three four-bedroom, each with their own private garden. According to the planning statement, they would be expected to attract “a cross-section of residents”.

The scheme is now being considered by the council’s planning officers, who are hoping to make a decision or recommendation by Thursday, September 5. Members of the public can post their comments here.

