Leading specialists want to build 'high-quality' 66-bed care home in Mansfield

One of the country’s leading developers of private care homes has outlined plans for a new one in the Berry Hill area of Mansfield.

LNT Care Developments, based in Leeds, wants to build a two-storey, 66-bedroom home at Lindhurst that would cater for elderly people, including some with dementia.

The long-standing company has submitted a planning application to Mansfield District Council for the home, complete with access, car parking, landscaping and ancillary buildings, on a plot of former agricultural land between the A6117 and the A617 at Berry Hill.

LNT describes itself as “a renowned specialist which provides high-quality residential care homes with excellent environments that promote independence and wellbeing among residents".

The Leeds headquarters of LNT Care Developments, which wants to build a new 66-bedroom residential care home in the Berry Hill area of Mansfield.

It currently has a portfolio of more than 300 homes across the Midlands, Yorkshire and the south and says all of them are “fit for purpose and future-proofed, with every thought given to the quality of life of our residents”. They are all also currently rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

LNT says the Berry Hill home, which would create 58 jobs, including for 22 care assistants, would be “very much a local community facility”, with all the residents coming from the Mansfield area.

In a planning statement, submitted to the council, it says the home “would positively enhance the character of the surrounding area, while also offering an important local community service and employment” and “bring economic benefits”.

The home would also feature landscaped gardens, an enclosed courtyard and 27 parking spaces.

The scheme is now being considered by the council’s planning officers, who have set a deadline of Thursday, August 22 for a decision or recommendation.

