A former popular shop in Mansfield could soon be transformed into offices and an HMO if a planning application is approved.

The highly respected Mick Radford Electrical Centre shop operated from Carter Lane for many years until relocating to a different part of town, on Kestral Road, in February.

Now the two-storey building, which also includes a four-bedroom residential house, is set for a new lease of life after Mansfield District Council received an application from a care company relating to a proposed change of use.

According to a planning statement, the scheme is to convert the former shop on the ground floor into two offices, with a reception area, lobby, tea room and toilet.

The house on the first floor would become a five-bed HMO (house in multiple occupation), with an extra bedroom created in the downstairs lounge.

All the bedrooms would be fitted with en suite bathrooms, and the conversion would also include “internal re-configuration and minor external operations”. The building’s basement would be used for storage.

Very few other details have been released at this stage because the application is merely for a lawful development certificate to go ahead with the work.

The planning statement claims that the conversion of the shop “does not constitute a material change of use” and the HMO “constitutes permitted development” within a predominantly residential area.

The applicants are listed as Gemini Exclusive Care Ltd, a “provider of high-quality community care services” across the East Midlands. Its head office is in Milton Keynes but it also has a base in Mansfield.

The company’s agent for the planning application is Leimen Ltd, a high-profile London-based company involved in planning, real estate and building projects.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Tuesday, July 1 to make a decision or recommendation.

