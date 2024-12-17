Historic church could be taken over by joinery firm -- latest Mansfield planning applications
Trinity Methodist Church, on Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, dates back to the early 1900s when it was set up as part of a village to accommodate miners at the new Mansfield Colliery (or Crown Farm Colliery) nearby.
But now a planning application has been lodged with Mansfield District Council to convert the building into the headquarters for Vision Joinery Ltd, of Mansfield Woodhouse.
The application, submitted by Craig England, of Vision Joinery, says: “The property is currently rented to a local church group for use at weekends. The group is relocating to Mansfield after the purchase of its own premises, so the property will be vacant.
"The application seeks to change the use of an under-utilised property to serve as the main base of operations for Vision Joinery, contributing to the local economy.”
However, the reputable company stresses that neighbours should not worry about any noise because no materials would be manufactured on site. Instead the building would be used for administrative operations, staff training and internal business meetings.
Established in 2019, Vision is a specialist sub-contractor involved in the management of joinery packages for commercial and industrial developments. All materials are sourced locally, where possible, and supplied directly to site.
Recent projects it has been involved in include the new building at Yeoman Park Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse and work at Southwell Racecourse after it was severely hit by flooding.
If the church plan gets the go-ahead, the base would be open from 8 am to 5 pm Mondays to Fridays and would employ five to ten staff members.
A planning statement adds: “No changes are proposed to the external appearance of the building, preserving its architectural character and ensuring it continues to harmonise with the surrounding area.
"Necessary upgrades internally would include upgrading and refurbishment to modernise facilities. The site provides sufficient on-site parking for staff and visitors.”
According to Rightmove, the church building was recently sold after appearing on the market for offers of more than £165,000.
The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Thursday, February 6 to make a decision or recommendation.
Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:
23 High Street, Warsop – conversion of dwelling into five flats (four one-bedroom and one two-bedroom), with two-storey rear extension and loft conversion.
Forest Edge, 19 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield – removal of tree covered by preservation order.
15 Marriott Avenue, Mansfield – notification of prior approval for proposed, larger single-storey home extension at rear.
138 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield – single-storey front extension, garage conversion, new openings to rear and render to front.
13 Debdale Gate, Mansfield Woodhouse – demolition of existing outbuildings and formation of new boundary with single-storey dwelling.
9 Regal Drive, Mansfield – work to six trees covered by preservation order
6 Bessemer Drive, Mansfield – retrospective application for change of use of room within dwelling for beauty treatments.
26 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse – reinstatement of defective floor and stud wall.
26 Stonebridge Road, Warsop – replace existing outbuilding/garage with detached annexe.
19 Coronation Drive, Forest Town – two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension.