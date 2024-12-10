Developers vow to keep locals informed as plans go in for 397 new homes at Pleasley

Developers have promised to keep residents in touch after submitting plans for almost 400 new homes in the first phase of a major multi-million pound scheme at Pleasley.

Avant Homes, based in Barlborough, Chesterfield, have lodged an official planning application with Mansfield District Council for a proposed £90 million development, to be called Stanton Place, on land at Pleasley Hill Farm, off Water Lane.

The 397 properties would be part of a huge, over-arching mixed-use scheme for the area to build up to 850 homes, plus shops, business units, petrol station, a care home and a hotel, which was granted outline planning permission in May last year.

Nearby residents have been so concerned that they formed an action group, fearing the whole scheme would have a damaging effect on the character of the village of Pleasley.

The site at Pleasley Hill Farm, where almost 400 new homes could soon be built as part of a major plan for the area. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

They claimed it would generate too much traffic, destroy open fields, harm wildlife, risk flooding and place a massive burden on schools and health services in the vicinity.

However, in a fresh statement accompanying this application, Avant Homes says: “It is our intention, along with other developers at Pleasley Hill Farm, to engage with the local community by keeping them informed of progress, work during the construction process and key dates.”

It says the design of the scheme “evolved after extensive engagement with local people” via a public consultation event and a website.

"The benefits of the development are that it would provide a wide range of much-needed housing in a sustainable location to meet the needs of the community,” Avant’s statement goes on.

A computer-generated image of how the new development at Pleasley, to be called Stanton Place, might look. (PHOTO BY: Avant Homes)

"It would be an attractive place for people to live and enjoy themselves in an environment that fosters a strong sense of neighbourhood and community.

"The proposed layout would not give rise to any significant impacts upon neighbouring properties.

"Pleasley offers good facilities and is within easy travelling distance of Mansfield. This development is ideally placed to benefit from existing facilities and provide additional ones.”

If the plan gets the go-ahead, Avant says it will build 79 one-bedroom homes, 130 two-bedroom homes, 157 three-bedroom homes and 31 four-bedroom homes. Forty would be classed as affordable.

Work would start in January 2026, with the first residents able to move in by September of the same year.

Avant also proposes public open space, a multi-use games area next to the existing Pleasley Community Orchard, cycleways, footpaths, trees and grassland, and points out that the site has extensive views of the disused Pleasley pit headstocks, which is registered as a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

The company has committed to community contributions of £2.1 million too towards local services, education and healthcare.

Matt Barker, director in charge at Avant Homes (Central), said: “We are very pleased to have submitted our plans to deliver a multi-tenure residential development in Pleasley.

"As a business, our aim is to provide quality homes for everyone in places where people want to live that will create long-lasting, sustainable communities.

"Stanton Place is an excellent example of this. It would deliver practically designed, energy-efficient homes at a range of prices in order to make them more accessible.

"We now look forward to Mansfield District Council considering our plans for the development."

It is understood that Avant acquired the Pleasley Hill Farm site from a private vendor for an undisclosed sum.