'High standard' HMO with en suite bedrooms -- all the latest Mansfield plans

A “high standard” HMO with en suite bathrooms features among the latest batch of planning applications received by Mansfield District Council.

The scheme is to convert a three-bedroom property at 167 Chesterfield Road South in Mansfield into a six-bedroom house in multiple occupation.

The application for a lawful development certificate for the HMO has been submitted by Marta Kasprzak, a director of the London-based firm P&M Accord Properties, which is believed to own the building.

A planning statement, compiled by agents DK Plans Architectural Services, of Mansfield, says: “The dwelling will be reconfigured, with each bedroom featuring a private en suite bathroom.

The six-bed HMO (house in multiple occupation) is earmarked for number 167 Chesterfield Road South in Mansfield (right). (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"The conversion is designed to provide a high standard of living for occupants.”

Two of the bedrooms would be on the ground floor, along with a communal kitchen and dining area. Three more bedrooms would on the first floor and the sixth would be housed in the property’s loft, which would be converted thanks to a dormer extension at the back.

No car parking spaces have been assigned, but Mrs Kasprzak anticipates that the residents would rely on public transport, with “the site well served by bus routes, providing easy access to Mansfield town centre and surrounding areas”.

There would be a secure bike storage facility in the back garden and “the application of render at the rear to enhance the property’s appearance”.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Monday, May 26.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield District Council include these:

27 King George V Avenue, Mansfield – demolition of single-storey rear extension, first-floor extension above garage, garage conversion and render finish at front, back and side.

Chestnut House, 10A Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse – work to hedge covered by preservation order.

16 The Mynd, Mansfield Woodhouse – single-storey rear and side extension.

33 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield – double garage and boundary wall.

2 Boswell Close, Mansfield – erect new fencing around edge of boundary to rear and side or house alongside Johnson Drive.

104 Laurel Avenue, Warsop – two-storey and single-storey rear extensions.

10 High Oakham Drive, Mansfield – car port extension.

29 Rockcliffe Grange, Mansfield – orangery extension with roof lantern at back.

8 Mandarin Close, Forest Town – ground-floor extension and ramp access to principal entrance, including new external door.

9 Daniel Crescent, Mansfield – removal of existing side extension and outbuilding, and erection of single-storey side and front extension.

34 Cambria Road, Pleasley – single-storey rear extension.

3 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield – work to six trees and three hedges covered by preservation order.

135 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension and demolition of garage to build on footprint of garage, connecting garage and extension.

9 Orchard Close, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension, replace garage door with window, and detached garage.

90 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield – single-storey side extension.

14 North Park, Mansfield – demolition of existing detached house and erection of one detached house.

27 Sherwood Close, Mansfield – front extension.

6 Fairlawns, Mansfield – removal of two trees and work to two other trees covered by preservation order.

Interested residents are invited to post their comments about any of the above planning applications on the Mansfield Council website.