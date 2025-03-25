Bid to confirm family property in Mansfield as care home -- latest planning applications

An attempt is being made to confirm the conversion of a family property in Mansfield into a care home for children “with emotional difficulties”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the past two years, Mansfield District Council has granted temporary permission for the large five-bedroom house on Eskdale Close in a neighbourhood close to Berry Hill Park.

But now Ofsted, the authority responsible for registering children’s care homes, says it will only accept properties with full planning permission. Temporary consent could lead to disadvantaged children having to move, it says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So the company that operates this home, Sheffield-based Global Com Enterprises Ltd, has lodged an application with the council for a full change of use, stressing that Ofsted would make a “stringent impact risk assessment”.

The five-bedroom family property on Eskdale Close, Mansfield that is the subject of a planning application for a children's care home. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

A planning statement says the home would be for a maximum of two youngsters, aged ten to 17, who have “not had good parenting in their early years, often through no fault of their own”, but did not have special needs.

The children would be looked after, 24/7, by a maximum of three carers working on a rota basis, and would live there “hopefully for many years”.

"The home would seek to replicate as closely as possible a normal family environment,” the statement says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Its purpose would be to support the children to build their confidence, help them in developing life-skills and prepare them for when they leave to fend for themselves.

"This type of support has been found to be most effective in helping them have normal lives and not experience problems later in life.

"It is not considered the comings and goings at the home would have an adverse impact on neighbours.”

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 Harby Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse – demolition of existing single-storey rear extension and conservatory, and erection of new single-storey rear extension.

57 Portland Street, Mansfield – work to three trees within conservation area.

39 Marriott Avenue, Mansfield – single-storey side and rear extensions.

71A Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield – work to tree covered by preservation order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

35 Parkland Close, Mansfield – dormer window to west of first-floor roof and construction of gable elevation to north.

Land to rear of Boggs Cottages, Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield – provision of pond and associated drainage works.

42 Newport Crescent, Mansfield – single-storey rear and side extensions.

Black Scotch Lane, Mansfield – work to three trees covered by preservation order.

15 Maltby Avenue, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11 Rockcliffe Grange, Mansfield – work to tree covered by preservation order.

15 Stanton Place, Mansfield – front porch extension/alteration.

17 Birkland Avenue, Warsop – demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension.

132 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – change of use from car rental to hand car-wash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17 Old Newark Road, Mansfield – demolition of conservatory and double garage, and roof removal, and erection of extension to side, rear and first floor.

2 Hollingwell Drive, Mansfield – variation of condition (from no more than two children to no more than four) in relation to planning permission previously granted for retrospective change of use of dwelling to residential care home.

Pelmarchil, New Mill Lane, Forest Town – amend materials to front elevation with regard to planning application for two-storey side and front extension.