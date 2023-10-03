Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Broxtowe Council began the review on October 2 and it will run until October 31 to help ensure that all electors have good facilities for voting.

Anyone who is eligible to vote in the Broxtowe Council area can submit their views on the size and boundaries of parliamentary polling districts and the location and suitability of parliamentary polling places.

Comments or representations are also welcomed from past or potential candidates, local political parties and any person or body with expertise in access for disabled people.

The review documents can be inspected Monday to Friday at the Council Offices in Beeston or online at broxtowe.gov.uk/pollingreview

Representations should be made to: Electoral Services, Broxtowe Borough Council, Council Offices, Foster Avenue, Beeston, Nottingham, NG9 1AB or by emailing [email protected]

For more information, call the council on 0115 9173250, email [email protected] or visit broxtowe.gov.uk/pollingreview.