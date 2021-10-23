Have your say on plans for new railway station serving Pinxton and Selston

Mark Fletcher, Bolsover MP, has been calling for the reopening of the freight-only railway line between Kirkby and Pye Bridge to passengers – the Maid Marian Line, linking the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Mansfield with the main railway line between Nottingham and Sheffield.

He has launched a survey on proposals for ‘the creation of a new station to serve the local communities of Pinxton and neighbouring Selston’.

He has delivered 2,000 copies of the questionnaire to residents across Pinxton and has now launched it online – see mark-fletcher.org.uk/form/pinxton-station-survey – to hear the views of the wider community.

Mark Fletcher, Bolsover MP.

Mr Fletcher said: “The route would provide better links to Nottingham, Mansfield and Kirkby and allow residents quick access to key shopping and employment sites, and potentially to King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton.

“Residents in Pinxton often feel isolated from the rest of the Bolsover constituency and the wider East Midlands region due to poor transport links.

“The reopening of the Maid Marian Line to passengers alongside a new railway station is an excellent chance to level-up our often-forgotten communities – it will undoubtedly provide greater work and leisure opportunities for thousands of residents.

“As we look to a more sustainable transport future in Bolsover to help achieve our net-zero carbon emissions targets, this rail route will help reduce our dependency on motor vehicles and alleviate congestion at Junction 28 of the M1.

“As our businesses and communities recover from the coronavirus pandemic, this project provides an opportunity to continue to level-up the UK and deliver much needed connectivity for employment, education, training, healthcare and leisure.”

Proposals

The Maid Marian Line proposals are backed by Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, and Ashfield Council, which has submitted proposals to the Government under the Restore Your Railway fund.

Mr Fletcher, who is also backing plans to extend the Robin Hood Line from Shirebrook in his constituency to Ollerton, via Warsop and Edwinstowe, said: “I would like to thank Lee for all of his hard work on this project so far and encourage all residents to take part in the survey.”