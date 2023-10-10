Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To have their say, local people can visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/broxtowebudget2024 and complete the online survey.

There is also a chance to win one of six £50 Love2Shop vouchers for all participants who wish to enter a prize draw.

The survey asks for views on the wide range of services provided by the council, including housing, waste and recycling, health, leisure, business support and more, as well as suggestions on how to increase income and reduce costs to help balance the budget.

Coun Greg Marshall (Lab), portfolio holder for resources and personnel policy, said, “We really do value and appreciate every comment and suggestion that residents take the time to make as part of the budget survey.

There’s lots of significant projects taking place in the borough which will shape the local area for the future, from the regeneration of town centres, to reducing our carbon footprint to tackle climate change.

"How we continue to support these and other initiatives in the ongoing cost of living crisis needs real input from local people, to ensure that we fulfil the needs of our communities in the right way, through next year’s budget proposals.”

The survey will be open until November 23.