Gym academy extension and school summer rooms -- all the latest Mansfield plans

Improvements at a successful gymnastics academy and new summer rooms at a school are among the latest batch of Mansfield planning applications.

The 776 Gym at The Broadway serves as a hub for gymnastics training for children of all ages and abilities.

It is so popular that it has 8,800 followers on Facebook, where 94 per cent of reviewers give it the thumbs-up.

Now it is seeking to expand and has submitted a planning application to Mansfield District Council for an extension to its reception area.

The thriving 776 Gymnastics Academy in Mansfield, which is hoping to build a larger reception area.

A planning statement explains: “This proposed development represents a vital improvement for the gym and its diverse community.

"It seeks to address the operational challenges posed by the current, under-sized reception area, which often results in parents and children queueing outside the building.

"It is so small, leading to congestion at peak times, and has raised concerns about the need for a weather-proof waiting space.

"The new extension would provide a welcoming, functional and accessible space, improving the experience for all users.”

The Brunts Academy in Mansfield, where there is a plan to build three summer rooms within the grounds of a former caretaker's bungalow. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The application has been submitted by Kelly Westwood, of Forest Town, backed by the Chesterfield-based architectural design company, Harwood-Stone Design.

The new reception would include a comfortable waiting area, reception desk and seating.

Harwood-Stone Design’s statement adds: “The larger reception area would support the ongoing success of 776 Gym as a valuable community asset, encouraging participation in gymnastics and promoting health and wellbeing.

"Its design would retain the character and appearance of the property, and nearby parking and access routes would be unaffected.”

Meanwhile, the plan for the summer rooms, with landscaping and parking space, is for the old caretaker’s bungalow at The Brunts Academy at The Park, Mansfield.

The two-bedroom bungalow has not been lived in or used since 2020 and was granted planning permission last summer to be converted into classrooms for youngsters with mental health and learning difficulties.

Now the latest application, for three single-storey summer rooms to replace a demolished garage, shed and outbuildings within the grounds of the main building, has been submitted by Sarah Baker, who is the chief executive of the TEAM Education Trust.

The trust oversees four schools, including two at Shirebrook, and collaborates with several others across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

On its behalf, the Derby-based construction and development consultancy Inco has issued a planning statement, outlining the details.

It says: “The summer rooms are intended to enhance the educational needs of pupils, giving them room to enjoy the property’s gardens in a quiet, tranquil environment.

"Each one would have a floor space of 48 square metres and would be of a simple, modern appearance with timber cladding to the external walls.

“The landscaping would include new paths, ramps, parking, AstroTurf and a Forest School area.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering both schemes, along with these they have also received:

11 Forest Road, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

Twin Beech, Atkin Lane, Mansfield – removal of eight trees and work to three others, all covered by preservation order.

Eden Court, Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield – removal of tree within conservation area.

195 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – work to seven trees, covered by preservation order.

9 Riverside, Mansfield Woodhouse – single-storey rear extension.

46 Delamere Drive, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

15 Balmoral Drive, Mansfield – two-storey side extension and single-storey front extension.