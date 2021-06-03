Green light for plans to build environmentally-friendly homes on derelict land in Bilsthorpe

Developers want to build a total of four houses and four flats on land at Eastwell Court, The Crescent, a report for Newark & Sherwood District Council has revealed.

The application is to build the four one-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom terrace houses, and two one-bedroom dormer houses on the site, which is currently fenced off.

The Crescent in Bilsthorpe

The application has now been given conditional approval and work must start on the development in the next three years.

According to a design and access statement submitted by developers: “The flats and semi-detached dwellings are located to the front of the site, facing directly onto The Crescent and the houses have curtilage paring, reflecting the layout of the street on the opposite side of the road.

“The dormer houses sit at the back of the site with parking to the front separated from the dwellings by a small amount of planting, providing defensible space and a better outlook.

“Parking for the flats is located adjacent to the parking for the dormer houses.

“All the dwellings are to be constructed to provide a low energy solution that will reduce energy requirement by a construction that will have enhanced insulation, low air permeability and detailing to reduce thermal bridging.

“This will help in reducing energy poverty and go some way towards reducing global warming by decreasing the amount of energy required to heat the building.

“Use of fossil fuels for heating will be reduced by using a heating system energised by an electric combi-boiler, which is partially powered by solar panels on the roof, with battery backup.

"A bin collection area would be located near the site access of The Crescent on the west side away from the plots. We believe that the proposed development would be a positive addition to an existing disused site and will provide necessary affordable housing for the local growing community.”

The application also includes two parking spaces for the terrace properties, and one bay for each of the flats and dormer houses.