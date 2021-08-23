The new development is set to take place at land off Clare Road, and will include a total of 69 new dwellings, after developers Westerman’s were given the go-ahead by the council’s planning committee.

The company recently completed the Larwood Development on the other side of the A38 in Kirkby and the two sites will be connected by a public right of way and bridal path, with a crossing over the dual carriageway already located at King’s Mill Road.

Ashfield District Council has approved the plans

A report to the committee, submitted prior to the decision, states: “The application site measures approximately 3ha and comprises unmanaged woodland and scrub sited between Clare Road to the north, and the A38 to the south.

“Immediately to the north is existing residential development on Clare Road and Leamington Drive which backs onto the development site."

“The impact upon highways safety, the amenity of local residents, biodiversity, flooding and landscape have all been assessed and considered acceptable.”

The report stated that while the proposed site is designated as ‘open space’, it is unused apart from the bridal path, which must remain open.

Fears had been raised that the development could put pressure on local education and health services.

To address this and as part of the approval conditions, Westerman must pay £136.397 towards primary education in the area and £37,389 towards healthcare provision.

It must also contribute £138,000 towards public open spaces, £20,000 towards the improvement of bus stops in the area, and provide a total of seven ‘affordable homes’ within the development.