Sixty-eight-year old plot holder Stewart Chalkley has written to the green-fingered Royal as part of the campaign to save the Wesley Street allotment.

A row recently broke out after Ashfield District Council’s revealed plans to build 12 two-bedroom bungalows on an area of the allotment, described as ‘unused’ on land gifted to the community by the Duke of Portland as part of the Welbeck Estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Charles (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The plot holders, members of the Wesley Street Gardening Club, immediately rallied by launching a petition against the plans, saying the area was used by one of their members and was in an area which had provided a ‘lifeline’ green space and fresh food during Covid.

They also called for the land to be used to provide more allotments to help ease Ashfield’s 380-long waiting list for its 16 allotment sites. According to council figures 24 people are waiting for a Wesley Street spot.

Mr Chalkley, who lives on Nearby Fox Street, said: "They said the plans won’t affect anyone as it’s on an unused area, but it will affect my family’s plot, we are right in the area marked for houses. My family has had the plot for years, I tended it as a lad with my grandad Arthur Raymond Chalkley, He tended the land way back in the 1930s.

Annesley Wesley Street allotments. Stewart Chalkley plot holder pictured at the allotments with Wesley Street Garden Club secretary Peter Stanley.

“I had an email from the Welbeck Estates stating that no registered allotment holder should be affected, but I will be.

"None of us want a development in an area that provides such a valuable outdoor green space.

"So, I have written to Prince Charles with regards to the ADC proposal to build on the Wesley Street allotment site. The letter was sent on August 2, so far I haven't received a reply, but I'm hoping he will support our case as he’s a campaigner for a greener, pollinator-friendly environment.”

The allotment holders say they have also contacted the National Allotment Society for assistance.

Arthur Raymond Chalkley pictured around 1914 who tended the plot

Clarence House press office was contacted for comment.

See the gardeners’ petition here: https://www.change.org/p/wesley-street-allotment-holders-wesley-street-allotments