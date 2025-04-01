Green belt land in village earmarked for 16 new homes -- latest Ashfield plans
Ashfield District Council has received a planning application, requesting outline permission for 16 homes, eight of which would be classed as affordable.
The 1.2-acre site on the southern side of Church Lane, between house numbers 124 and 142, currently contains small, disused buildings and structures. It is described by the applicants as “unkempt and detracting from the wider street scene”.
It would be replaced by a ”high-quality development, with well-designed homes” that would “complement the existing community” in that area of the village.
"The site is physically and visually connected to the existing settlement, and presents a clear opportunity for sensitive infill development,” says a planning statement.
It is not yet known how many bedrooms the homes would have. But the scheme would “retain robust, mature hedgerows and trees” on the site and add new landscaping, including a publicly accessible wildflower meadow, “to enhance biodiversity”.
The statement also points out that the land is within easy reach of a “a wide range of facilities and services”, including schools, sports and leisure, shops, restaurants, pubs and job opportunities.
The applicants are listed as Mr and Mrs Wilson, of Brinsley, whose agent is the Nottingham-based company, GraceMachin Planning and Property.
The council’s planning officers are currently considering the application and have set a deadline date of Thursday, June 26 for a decision or recommendation.
Elsewhere within the district, a plan has been submitted for an additional static caravan at a pitch for Gypsies and Travellers on land at Oak Tree Paddock on Kirkby Lane, Pinxton.
The pitch was given permission in 2014, with conditions limiting the number of caravans to two, only one of which could be a static/mobile home.
But the applicant, Mr J.O’Rourke, would now like to set up a second mobile home for his elderly father to live in.
Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:
2 Kirkby Mill View, Kirkby – lawful development certificate for proposed single-storey rear extension.
Land at Pendean Way, Sutton – approval of details for bird boxes relating to planning permission previously granted.
4 Thoresby Crescent, Sutton – orangery at rear.
12 Bleasby Crescent, Sutton – detached garage with annexe over.
Sherwood, 352 Mansfield Road, Sutton – demolition of existing conservatory, outbuilding and garage, and construction of single-storey side and rear extension, plus vehicle access.
15 Regent Street, Kirkby – first-floor rear extension.
The Stables, 82A Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood – single-storey rear extension.
126 Mansfield Road, Sutton – outline application, with all matters reserved, for one dwelling.
Former garage site, Grives Lane, Kirkby – application to vary conditions, concerning materials and finishes, relating to planning permission previously approved.
39 Blidworth Road, Kirkby – single-storey rear extension.
19 Oakfield Road, Hucknall – single-storey rear extension and dormer extension.
13 Frances Grove, Hucknall – first-floor side extension, including into integral garage.
27 Rockwood Crescent, Hucknall – single-storey rear extension.
24 Windermere Road, Hucknall – change of use of garage to beauty salon, extension to garage, new roof, installation of patio doors and new windows to garage.
Unit 6, Astron Court, Daniels Way, Hucknall – installation of five wall-mounted air-conditioning condensers, one 600x300 louvre at rear, three vent grilles at side and one vent grille at front.