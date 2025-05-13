From Dog House pub to trespassing dog-walkers -- all the latest Ashfield plans

The opening hours of a pub’s popular courtyard and the unauthorised use of a farmer’s field by dog-walkers.

These are two of the Kirkby-based subjects that feature in the latest batch of planning applications received by Ashfield District Council.

The pub is The Dog House on Station Street, where planning permission was approved in 2022 for the rear courtyard to be open every day until 9 pm.

Last year, a bid to extend this to 10 pm was given temporary permission. Now the owners of The Dog House want to make this arrangement permanent to help safeguard its future.

The Dog House pub in Kirkby, where the opening hours of its rear courtyard are the subject of a planning application.

The application has been submitted by David Fewster, director of the Watnall-based company, Big Dogs Pub And Kitchen Ltd, which runs the Kirkby venue.

In the planning papers, David explains: “The additional hour is vital trading time for the business. It allows us to serve more customers and ensure the business stays viable and jobs are protected.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Kirkby, an application was lodged to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed change of use at Fleurs Field, south of Lindley’s Lane and next to Portland Park.

It was made by Lee Vernon, of the long-established, professional dog-training company, FTK9 Ltd, which has been renting out the field to operate its services.

Portland Park in Kirkby, which sits next to a private field, where dog-walkers are regularly found trespassing.

The field is privately owned by a farmer, and the plan was to “formalise” its use for dog exercise and training, making it a “safe, hazard-free and secure space, without the risks commonly encountered in public parks”.

A planning statement revealed that the field was currently plagued by dog-walkers using the land without permission, and off-lead dogs running loose from Portland Park.

An average of 14 dog-walkers per day, and sometimes up to 34, had been caught trespassing, resulting in the farmer having to ask them to leave.

However, the council has now announced that Mr Vernon’s application has been withdrawn. No reasons have been disclosed, and it remains to be seen if it will be resurrected.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

7 Musters Mews, Derby Road, Annesley Woodhouse – lawful development certificate for single-storey side extension, new first-floor window at side and porch at front.

Croft Cottage, Bleak Hall, Beauvale Road, Kirkby – demolition of side extension, construction of two-storey side extension, lifting of ridge height to existing cottage and alterations to front door and windows. Also rebuild boundary wall and erect gates with landscaping.

4 Nest Avenue, Kirkby – single-storey rear extension.

13 Chestnut Avenue, Kirkby – construction of two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension, with dormer at rear.

Heathgate, 41 Chapel Street, Kirkby – remove two conifer trees within conservation area.

29 Carnarvon Street, Sutton – restrospective application for 1.8-metre gates at front and a 1.8-metre boundary fence at front.

Unit B, gateway 28, Oddicroft Lane, Sutton – installation of nitrogen gas storage silo, associated vaporisers plant and two-metre high security fencing.

Hucknall railway station, Ashgate Road, Hucknall – siting of replacement modular toilet building.

19 Thoresby Dale, Hucknall – single-storey front and side extension.

63D Farleys Lane, Hucknall – work to beech tree protected by preservation order.

24 Long Hill Rise, Hucknall – detached outbuilding at rear.

17 North Hill Avenue, Hucknall – two-storey rear extension.

34 Croft Avenue, Hucknall – single-storey rear extension.