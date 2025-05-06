Changes afoot at pet cemetery, large school and popular pub -- latest plans for Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Changes at a pet cemetery in Sutton, new Portaloos for a school in Kirkby and a big-screen TV for a popular pub’s pergola.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are all the subject of planning applications received in recent days by Ashfield District Council.

The pet cemetery at the back of 29 Forest Street, Sutton is no more and the 614-square-metre site is now vacant, according to planning papers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It used to house Rest Pet Cremation Services, a family-run business offering burials and cremations for all kinds of pets. It is believed to have come under the umbrella of Procare Pet Cremations, which has centres across the country.

A former pet cemetery and crematorium in Sutton could soon be converted into three bedsit studios, according to a planning application.

However, a plan has now been submitted to the council to convert the former cemetery and a nearby workshop into three one-bed bedsit studios.

The applicant is named as Jane Davis, the 65-year-old boss of Adventure Properties, based in Nottingham. Detailed drawings have been compiled by her agent, Jamie Foot, of the Derby-based JF Planning, which is considered to be one of the leading planning consultancies in the East Midlands, with more than 20 years of experience.

The plan also includes alterations to the building’s roof, the installation of solar panels, thermal wall insulation, the construction of roof lights, render work, new windows, new doors and a new entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, The Outwood Academy in Kirkby has felt the need to lodge an application to install two portable toilet buildings, each measuring 17.5 square metres, on its Tennyson Street campus because of pressure on its current facilities while redevelopment work is carried out.

A computer-generated image of the new-look, rebuilt Outwood Academy in Kirkby. (PHOTO BY: Willmott Dixon)

A planning statement says: “This is due to delays in the rebuild of the permanent school by the Department for Education. The current facilities to not provide sufficient capacity to accommodate the students’ needs. The application seeks temporary planning permission for 18 months.”

Outwood originally opened as Kirkby Centre Comprehensive School back in 1977 and later became Kirkby College before joining the Yorkshire-based Outwood Grange Academies Trust three years ago and being renamed.

Last October, a plan was unveiled to completely demolish and rebuild the school, which has a capacity for 700 pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The redevelopment project features a new three-storey, T-shaped educational building on the 5.6-acre site, complete with sports hall, outdoor sports provision and associated parking and landscaping.

The Fox And Crown pub in Sutton, which is undergoing a refurbishment. (PHOTO BY: Tripadvisor)

The building will include classes on all three floors, a new entrance plaza facing Kingsley Street, a central courtyard described as “a dynamic social hub for students” and facilities to benefit the whole Kirkby community.

Construction company Willmott Dixon, which is the contractor behind the project, says the rebuild will be “a catalyst for Kirkby’s regeneration” and “will aim to revitalise the town by addressing educational needs”.

Back in Sutton, the Fox And Crown pub on Dalestorth Road is currently closed for refurbishment, with a reopening date set for Friday, May 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The timber pergola outside the Fox And Crown pub in Sutton, where the Greene King brewery wants to install a big-screen TV. (PHOTO BY: Tripadvisor)

But its new look for the summer might include a big-screen TV within a large, timber pergola that sits outside the pub after an application was submitted by the Greene King brewery.

Before making their decision, the council’s planning officers have commissioned an independent noise assessment report from acoustic consultants, ENL.

Elsewhere, offices at 23-25 Main Road, Underwood could soon be converted into four one-bedroom flats after a planning application was submitted by Ryan Doherty, a director of Gray House Developments, of Watnall.