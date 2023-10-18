News you can trust since 1952
Free parking in all Ashfield Council-owned car parks throughout December

Ashfield Council has announced that it is scraping all parking charges in its car parks for the whole of December.
By John Smith
Published 18th Oct 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:55 BST
From Friday, December 1, parking will be free in all council-owned car parks across the district as the authority ramps up its ‘Shop Local’ campaign.

The council has provided free weekend parking in its car parks during December for the last five years.

But this is the first time parking will be free all day, every day for the whole of December.

Hucknall councillors John Wilmott (left), Dave Shaw and Ian Briggs (right) have welcomed free parking in all council-owned car parks throughout December. Photo: Submitted
Hucknall councillors John Wilmott (left), Dave Shaw and Ian Briggs (right) have welcomed free parking in all council-owned car parks throughout December. Photo: Submitted

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, says the council is making the move to support traders at their busiest time of the year and encourage people to shop in local town centres.

He said: “Whilst we are incredibly ambitious for the future of our town centres, we need to support existing traders.

"That’s why, this December, we are ripping up all parking charges in council-run car parks and asking residents to shop local.

Councillors in Sutton have welcomed the move introduce free parking in all council-owned car parks throughout December. Photo: ADC
Councillors in Sutton have welcomed the move introduce free parking in all council-owned car parks throughout December. Photo: ADC
"We have a wealth of small, independent traders across Hucknall, Kirkby and Sutton as well as places like Huthwaite and Annesley.

"This will send a clear message to residents that we really are open for business this Christmas.”

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, added: "This will be a shot in the arm for our retailers.

"In the last few weeks, we have lost Wilko – a key anchor store.

"But by rolling out free parking, all day, every day for the whole of December, we are showing our commitment to ensuring that our town centres and retail areas don’t just survive, but thrive.”

