Ashfield Council announces dates for Christmas events in Hucknall, Sutton and Kirkby

Ashfield Council is bringing the festive spirit back to the district with the return of the annual Christmas celebration events.
By John Smith
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:05 BST
Sutton, Kirkby, and Hucknall’s town centres will be adorned with glittering lights, and Christmas carols in the air, throughout November and December.

All three events will feature a host of entertainment on the stage, a Christmas market, and hot food and drinks to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

The events in each town will conclude with the Christmas lights switch-on of the tree and town centre lights and the 3D feature lights.

A big crow for the council's Christmas lights switch-on in Hucknall last December. Photo: ADCA big crow for the council's Christmas lights switch-on in Hucknall last December. Photo: ADC
The events are taking place on Thursday, November 23 in Market Place car park, Sutton; Thursday November 30 in Kirkby Plaza, Kirkby and Wednesday, December 6 in Hucknall Market Place car park and Hucknall High Street.

Full details of each event will be released in the coming weeks.

Coun Chris Huskinson (Ash Ind), executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “Our Christmas events are always the most popular fixture for residents and we are pleased to bring them back with a bang.

"We can’t wait to see everyone enjoying themselves, and our town centres filled with a buzz of excitement.”

