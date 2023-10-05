Ashfield Council announces dates for Christmas events in Hucknall, Sutton and Kirkby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sutton, Kirkby, and Hucknall’s town centres will be adorned with glittering lights, and Christmas carols in the air, throughout November and December.

All three events will feature a host of entertainment on the stage, a Christmas market, and hot food and drinks to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

The events in each town will conclude with the Christmas lights switch-on of the tree and town centre lights and the 3D feature lights.

A big crow for the council's Christmas lights switch-on in Hucknall last December. Photo: ADC

The events are taking place on Thursday, November 23 in Market Place car park, Sutton; Thursday November 30 in Kirkby Plaza, Kirkby and Wednesday, December 6 in Hucknall Market Place car park and Hucknall High Street.

Full details of each event will be released in the coming weeks.

Coun Chris Huskinson (Ash Ind), executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “Our Christmas events are always the most popular fixture for residents and we are pleased to bring them back with a bang.