News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
2 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
3 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Former parish councillor eyes position on district council representing Rainworth

A former parish councillor is bidding for election to her district council.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:14 GMT- 1 min read

Carrie Young has announced she wil be standing for Independents for Newark at May’s local elections, seeking to win the Rainworth North and Rufford seat on Newark & Sherwood Council.

Carrie has been a resident of the ward for more than 20 years and has strong local connections to the mining industry in the Mansfield area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has served as a parish councillor twice and has worked with main political parties to address various local issues such as planning, roads, and common lands.

Carrie Young is standing as an Independent.
Carrie Young is standing as an Independent.
Carrie Young is standing as an Independent.
Most Popular

She is also dedicated to fundraising for various community groups throughout the county.

Read More
Damping down continues as dramatic pictures show devastating effect of blaze at ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carrie, who said she is proud to be standing for election said: “I am delighted to be standing as an Independent and am funding my campaign myself.

“If elected, I would love to see more transparency in local politics and quicker response times to concerns. I have joined the growing number of independent candidates standing in Newark & Sherwood to see more powerful representation for local people.”

The seat is currently held by Conservatives Coun Tom Smith and Coun Louis Alex Brailsford.

Tom Smith