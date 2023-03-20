Former parish councillor eyes position on district council representing Rainworth
A former parish councillor is bidding for election to her district council.
Carrie Young has announced she wil be standing for Independents for Newark at May’s local elections, seeking to win the Rainworth North and Rufford seat on Newark & Sherwood Council.
Carrie has been a resident of the ward for more than 20 years and has strong local connections to the mining industry in the Mansfield area.
She has served as a parish councillor twice and has worked with main political parties to address various local issues such as planning, roads, and common lands.
She is also dedicated to fundraising for various community groups throughout the county.
Carrie, who said she is proud to be standing for election said: “I am delighted to be standing as an Independent and am funding my campaign myself.
“If elected, I would love to see more transparency in local politics and quicker response times to concerns. I have joined the growing number of independent candidates standing in Newark & Sherwood to see more powerful representation for local people.”
The seat is currently held by Conservatives Coun Tom Smith and Coun Louis Alex Brailsford.