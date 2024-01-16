Former Mansfield pub to become HMOs and business despite crime ‘hotspot’ worries

A former pub in Mansfield’s Market Place will be converted into a business and flats, despite concern from councillors over vulnerable people who may move in.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dial has been vacant since it closed in 2019, and Mansfield Council’s planning committee was told on Monday, January 15 the new scheme would help regenerate the area.

However, some councillors expressed concern there would be ‘violence waiting to happen’ for vulnerable people who moved in to the flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be four and six-bed homes of multiple occupancy – known in planning terms as HMOs – on the first and second floors, with the ground floor pub converted into a commercial unit.

The Dial pub in Mansfield is being turned into an HMO and business. Photo: Other

The property is located between two other pubs in the town centre, and the area has a high crime rate, the committee heard.

However, council officers warned it would be difficult to prove tenants would be at risk, and the council would likely lose any appeal against rejecting the plan.

Coun Richard Tempest-Mitchell (Lab) said: “The elephant in the room is that this building is between two pubs which are open to 2am some nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is very different to living next to Marks & Spencer’s.

“Having worked with autistic people in schools, I worry about putting vulnerable people in a hotspot like this.

“It’s a danger for this type of residents to put in that spot – there’s violence waiting to happen.”

Coun Jack Stephenson (Lab) said: “This area is in the 99 percentile for crime, violence and drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a genuine concern that we would be putting vulnerable people in this property.”

A council officer said: “When we talk about HMOs, there’s a perception about who lives there, but it’s difficult to find evidence.

"They may be students or people who work in the town centre. “

Applicant James Cross, said: “We want to take a building that’s been vacant for a long time and bring it back to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is strong demand for HMOs from young people and professionals and these schemes will deliver high-quality housing.”

The application was approved by six votes to two.

Councillors also granted permission to make changes to the listed building as long as the pub’s historic Mansfield Brewery sign was preserved.