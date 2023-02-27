The memorial currently stands behind Mansfield Council’s Civic Centre headquarters, off Rosemary Street.

However, the Conservatives have outlined a plan to relocate it into the town centre.

Coun Andre Camilleri, the Conservative’s mayoral candidate and Nottinghamshire Council member for Mansfield South, said: “We have always thought the memorial should be sited in the centre of our community where we believe it would become a focal point for our veterans, residents and visitors to visit and pay their respects.

Outside the Mansfield War Memorial are, from left, Coun Rob Elliman, Mansfield Council member for Oakham, Coun Sinead Anderson, member for Eakring, and Mansfield mayoral candidate Coun Andre Camilleri

“On Remembrance Day, the town could come together to honour our dead in a place many of the fallen would have known and loved.”

Coun Camilleri said: “There are plans in the future to move the council from the Civic Centre, so it makes sense to move the memorial too.

“Our colleague Coun Stephen Garner put a motion to build a new memorial in the town before the council in 2015 and it was unanimously approved. Still, for some reason, it never got completed.”

Mansfield Cenotaph, the town's main war memorial.

