Plans have been unveiled to transform the Langwith Junction club, off Recreation Road.

A planning application has been submitted to Bolsover Council seeking permission for a ‘change of use' of the club into a café/coffee shop.

The newly submitted plans state that the building will remain the same, although internal decorative work will take place.

Langwith Junction Bowls Club.

The application, submitted by Nina Bows, of Chesterfield, states the site, which boasts 12 parking spaces, is currently not in use, but has been used as a bowling club and licensed pub previously.

Plans describe the building as ‘vacant’ and ‘in good condition on the outside’, but needing internal decorating and modernisation.