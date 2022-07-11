Cannabis seized near Mansfield after garlic fails to deter police raid

Dozens of plants were discovered in a police raid in a property in Langwith today, July 11.

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team carried out the Misuse of Drugs Act warrant.

A team spokesman said: “This is more cannabis which was destined for the steets and is now heading for destruction.

“There were garlic bulbs hanging by the door. Garlic may keep the vampires away, but certainly won't keep Shirebrook SNT away.

“There are many dangers, not just vampires, when it comes to cannabis grows. These include electrical fires which can destroy properties, including adjoining properties.”

The team urged people to look out for signs of cannabis grows and to report any to police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Signs include: bright lights on during the daytime; fans can be heard throughout the day; strong smells of cannabis; and blinds/curtains closed all day.

1. Power up A lighting system had been rigged up.

2. Growing crop Cannabis plants of varying sizes were discovered.

3. Haul A number of plants were found.

4. Cover-up Windows were covered over.