Former Broxtowe youth mayors now serving the community as Kimberley and Greasley councillors

Two former Broxtowe youth mayors are now serving local people after being elected as local councillors.

Coun William Mee (Lab) represents Kimberley and Coun Adam Stockwell (Con) represents Greasley.

And despite their political differences, they are now working with officers and partners to encourage other young people to follow in their footsteps and get involved in local democracy.

Coun Stockwell served as Broxtowe youth mayor in 2012-13 and went on to be elected on to the council in 2015.

Photo: Other

He said: “Being the youth mayor gives you a wonderful chance to understand local government and the local area.

"By speaking at full council meetings, you are given a unique voice as a young person to be heard on the important matters affecting us in Broxtowe and be heard by those decision makers.

"I had the opportunity to attend multiple events around the borough, meeting so many people.

"This scheme gave me experience in public speaking, speech writing and helped build my confidence.

Coun Mee served as Broxtowe youth mayor in 2018-19 and said: “The youth mayor scheme is fantastic for young people to learn about local government.

"It allows you to attend the full council meeting, you are able to meet all the councillors and attend many amazing events.

"Doing the scheme allowed me to feel more confident in running for a council seat as I had an understanding of the system prior to my election.

"Get involved and represent the young people of Broxtowe.”

The next youth mayor will be elected in the spring.