Flats lined up for historic listed building - all the latest Mansfield planning applications

A historic building in the centre of Mansfield Woodhouse is the subject of a planning application to create flats.

The listed building is a three-storey structure, which used to be the home of Lloyds Pharmacy, with offices above.

Currently vacant, it embraces numbers 10 and 12 High Street, which are both terraced properties under the same ownership.

The plan is to convert the first and second floors of number 10 into a couple of one-bedroom flats, complete with internal alterations and replacement windows.

The historic, listed building on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, which used to be the home of Lloyds Pharmacy. (PHOTO BY: Google)

The application for listed building consent for the change of use from commercial to residential has been submitted to Mansfield District Council by Hilary Storer.

The building sits within a conservation area, but AM2 Architects, of Newark, who have been hired as agents for the applicant, insist that it would be “a suitable development”.

"The proposed works involve minimal external alterations and focus primarily on internal refurbishment and layout optimisation,” says a statement by AM2. “They would not impose on neighbouring properties.

"The development is well located, enhancing its appeal to potential residents. It would provide much-needed residential accommodation without negatively impacting the character of the area.”

The council’s planning officers have also been asked to decide on a separate scheme for a one-bed flat at the former Community Point business centre at 141 Newgate Lane, Mansfield.

S & K Properties, of Mansfield, which is run by Sukhsaran and Kulvinder Aujla, has submitted an application for a change of use of the ground floor from office to apartment, with living room, dining room, bathroom, kitchen, bedroom and, beyond a rear yard, a study or hobby room.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield District Council include these:

22 Bosworth Street, Mansfield – loft conversion with two dormer windows at the front and one at the back.

26 Dorchester Close, Mansfield – two-storey front extension.

81 Wheatfield Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse – erection of detached house with detached garage.

14 Fairlawns, Mansfield – work to two trees protected by preservation order.

19 Second Avenue, Rainworth – external insulation with render finish to front, rear and side extensions.

20 Heath Avenue, Mansfield – work to trees, including removal of one, covered by preservation order.

200 Sheepbridge Lane, Mansfield – new roof to form room in roof space, single-storey rear extension and detached garage at front.