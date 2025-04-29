Find out if latest planning applications for Mansfield affect your neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Find out if any properties or businesses in your neighbourhood are earmarked for changes by checking this latest list of planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council.

The council’s planning officers have received a host of schemes in recent days and are currently poring over the details before making decisions or recommendations over the coming weeks.

Residents interested in making comments can do so by visiting the council’s website. Here is the latest list:

15 Robin Down Close, Mansfield – first-floor front dormer extension and garage conversion.

Asda, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town – application to allow deliveries between the hours of 6 am and 12 midnight.

Land at Newgate Lane, Mansfield – amendment to application for three CCTV columns, asking to reposition one of them.

Phase two, plots 9A, 9B, 10 and 12A of Lindhurst development, Mansfield – discharge of condition, relating to external-facing materials, connected to plan for development of 169 hectares of land for housing, retail and other uses.

5 Ward Place, Mansfield – proposed single-storey rear extension, including removal of existing outbuilding.

Ashdale Care Home, 42 The Park, Mansfield – discharge of conditions relating to external-facing materials and patio materials, with regard to plan for extension and alterations.

Former China Fong restaurant, 669 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley – discharge of condition relating to external-facing materials, with regard to plan for demolition of restaurant and erection of retail unit.

Land at Rock Valley, Mansfield – discharge of conditions relating to bin stores and cycle storage, with regard to plan for residential development (47 apartments and 27 bungalows).

Unit 3, Sherwood Oaks Business Park, Sherwood Avenue, Mansfield – removal of existing signage, and installation of new illuminated and non-illuminated Skoda brand signage.

West Nottinghamshire College, Chesterfield Road South campus, Mansfield – discharge of condition relating to landscape and biodiversity management, with regard to plan for new education building, demolition of school of arts building and other alterations and associated works.

4 Haywood Court, Rainworth – work to one tree covered by preservation order.

St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Bishops Walk, Warsop – removal of elm tree covered by preservation order.

Broadlands, 30 High Oakham Hill, Mansfield – creation of separate dwelling to include two-storey extension, demolition of single-storey element of coach house and replacement single-storey extension, creation of separate double garage and removal of trees along eastern boundary.

Copper Beech, 8 Devon Drive, Mansfield – removal of tree covered by preservation order.

305 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield – work to four trees and removal of two trees, all covered by preservation order.

Mansfield Community Hospital, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield – amendment to plan for new NHS community diagnostics facility, relating to reduction of entrance canopy extent and height of external doors, and relocation of plant room and louvred panels to basement void.

Former NatWest Bank, 9 Church Street, Mansfield – proposed removal of external ATMs, night safe and signage, reinstate these parts of facade to match existing, and internal removal of public counters, automation machines, digital screens and loose furniture.