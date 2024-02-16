News you can trust since 1952
Fierce debate before Newark & Sherwood Council approves social housing rent rise

Social housing rent in Newark & Sherwood is going up after the district council said stretched budgets mean it needs more money to fund repairs and new builds.
By Jamie Waller
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:51 GMT
A full council meeting on February 13 approved a maximum raise of 7.7 per cent from April – an increase of around £6 per week.

The Conservative group accused the Labour council leadership of hypocrisy, having recommended a much lower increase the previous year.

They put forward their own amendment to raise the rent for tenants by 6.7 per cent instead.

Newark & Sherwood Council is raising social housing rents. Photo: OtherNewark & Sherwood Council is raising social housing rents. Photo: Other
Newark & Sherwood Council is raising social housing rents. Photo: Other

The administration responded by saying its budget was so tight that this rise was necessary to maintain properties and continue building.

Coun Tim Wendels (Con) said: “Last year, when the Conservatives were in power, we passed a five per cent increase, but Labour urged a three per cent rise.

“Has the cost of living crisis gone away, now that they’re in power?

“There has never been a rise of this level.

"It will be a kick in the teeth for tenants at this difficult time.”

Coun Lee Brazier (Lab) said: “If we don’t do this now, our tenants will suffer more in the future.

“I don’t want to see us fall behind on works or in our housing standards.

“(A rise of) 7.7 per cent is the only way we can really go this year and I hope that we won’t have to increase it next year.”

Coun Neil Ross (Ind) added: “No one wants to see rents increased – let alone by this much – but looking at the budget, there’s not a lot of choice.”

The amendment was defeated along party lines.

Many tenants will see the rise covered by housing benefit but there was concern for those who don’t qualify but are still struggling, and councillors urged them to get in the touch for help.

The council has 1,700 people on its housing waiting list.

During the meeting, cabinet members also warned the cost of buying land and building new properties was currently at a premium, meaning building new social housing in the area is becoming more expensive.

