The 12-hectare business park on Penniment Farm, Abbott Road, passed by the narrowest of margins, with the Mansfield Council planning committee chair using a tiebreaking vote.

More than 20 members of the public packed into the council’s chamber on February 12 to voice their opposition to the plans.

They fear local roads would be overwhelmed by HGVs, and say the largest of the five warehouses – which will stand 18m tall – is too big.

An artist's impression of the proposed new business park which has been given the green light. Photo: Other

Pamela Simpson, who lives nearby, told the committee: “The units are so tall they would block out sunlight and shine through windows at night.

“People on the Kingfisher Estate are anxious that more HGVs, vans and cars will use our roads as a cut through.

“Buildings of this magnitude belong on motorways, not residential areas.”

Plans for a business park on the land were first passed in 2010, but the designs have grown as demand for warehouses has increased.

The committee members were told the development would have significant economic benefits, and create hundreds of jobs.

Chris Clayton, speaking for applicant Commercial Estates Projects Ltd, said: “This would be the largest single job creation scheme in Mansfield for some time.

“It has been designed to attract manufacturers, engineers and logistic businesses with modern, efficient space.”

He claimed there were 55 businesses currently looking to expand into Mansfield who the project would be suitable for.

The buildings vary in size, with a total space of 40,000 square feet, and the smaller ones could be split into multiple units.

More than 20 residents attended the meeting, applauding those who spoke against the application.

Councillors were divided on whether the application should be given the green light, with the initial vote tied four to four.

Pleasley ward councillor Sharron Harthorn (Lab), who wasn’t on the committee, said: “I’m still very concerned about the air pollution and HGV levels.

“There are already 500 HGVs coming through Pleasley per day.

“It’s going to have a real, detrimental effect on that village.”

Coun Barry Answer (Man Ind) said: “We want more businesses in Mansfield, but these will just be more sheds with low-wage jobs.

“There are plenty of sites on the M1 where they could build that, instead of a housing development.”

Coun Craig Whitby (Lab) responded: “Warehouses are a huge growth industry, particularly since the pandemic, and increasingly have well-paid, high-skill jobs due to automation.

“Lots of people on Ladybrook estate will benefit from this.”

Coun Andy Wetton (Lab), committee chair, cast the deciding vote to break the tie.

One member of the public cried ‘travesty’ in response.