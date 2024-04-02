Fears for future of Mansfield and Kirkby tips as councillors back recycling ‘supersites’ plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors have backed a report which found many of the county’s 12 current sites are congested, too cramped and cause traffic problems.

Further investigation will now begin into how the sites could be consolidated into larger purpose-built centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, opposition councillors have raised fears this will simply lead to sites like Mansfield and Kirkby being closed down.

Fears have been raised recycling centres like Mansfield could be closed down under new 'supersite' proposals. Photo: Google

The changes could save up to £1.7m per year, a report, which went before a Nottinghamshire Council place select committee on March 27, said.

It is claimed there would be ‘minimal operational impact’and changes would still leave 97 per cent of residents within a 20-minute drive of a site.

Mansfield councillor Nigel Moxon (Con), who led the review, said the changes were designed to improve service and recycling rates, rather than cut costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review began in 2022 after concerns that some of the centres weren’t ‘fit for purpose’.

However, some councillors at the committee refused to endorse any plan which could potentially lead to the closure of some centres.

No locations have been chosen for supersites yet, although there are a range of council-owned sites available.

Five members of the committee backed the plan, while two Independent members voted against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind) said he didn’t want to see ‘supersites created at the expense of others’.

He said: “This looks to me like cuts to services, including site closures.

"We saw a massive rise of fly-tipping when they closed temporarily during Covid.

“How can we justify encouraging residents to make longer round trips?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He asked for assurances that none of the sites in the Ashfield, Mansfield or Broxtowe districts would be closed.

Coun Steve Carr (Ind) said: “It’s madness to support at this stage – will not back any reports that make it more difficult to recycle.

“If you vote for this, you are voting for closing recycling centres.”

Speaking to your Chad, Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Independent Alliance leader at County Hall, added: “The council has taken the first step to closing some of our smaller recycling centres that residents rely on.