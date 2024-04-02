Mansfield alcoholic who scuffled with cops claimed his beer was spiked with vodka

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christopher Kinsella refused to answer the door when officers called about a domestic incident and became confrontational on October 17.

He became abusive as he was taken outside and shouted "Are you gay?" before threatening to rip an officer's teeth out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Force was needed to get him into the back of the police car and he continued to shout homophobic abuse on the way to custody and at the police station.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He later apologised, said he was disgusted with himself, and blamed it on vodka being put in his beer.

The court heard he has 11 previous convictions for 34 offences and was last in trouble for assaulting an officer in March 2018.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he accepts his comments were "absolutely horrific" but denies being homophobic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was heavily intoxicated and incredibly angry at the thought of being arrested,” she said. "He has been an alcoholic for many years and it has blighted his life. It has ruined many relationships.

"He was drinking way too much beer but drinking spirits, particularly vodka, makes his behaviour worse."

Ms Pursglove said he has sought help from a substance abuse charity as well as counselling to deal with recent bereavements.

Kinsella, 44, of Leeming Street, Mansfield, admitted using threatening words when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on March 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad