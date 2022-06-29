The Independent Alliance opposition group have put forward a motion to Nottinghamshire Council, calling for the authority to oppose any introduction of a mayoral precept.

They claim this could otherwise lead to annual council tax bills rising by £100 per band D household – less for the majority of houses in Mansfield and Ashfield, which are band A.

The motion reads: “This council notes Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire councils are in negotiations to create a combined organisation.

The Ashfield Independents are concerned a combined authority will mean another hike in council tax

“That the bid calls for a large number of extra powers to be given to the East Midlands Mayoral Combined Authority from central Government.

“This council notes the bid calls for any new executive mayor or governor to have the power to introduce an extra precept – an additional section on council tax bills.

“This will see residents paying more in council tax every year.

“This council believes this is the wrong time to be raising council tax again and therefore commits to making it clear during negotiations that Nottinghamshire Council is against any introduction of a mayoral precept.”

Coun Francis Purdue-Horan, proposing the motion, said any new mayor should not come with a price tag during a cost of living crisis.

He said: “The councils want to introduce an additional section on your council tax bill.

“This will lead to a significant rise in council tax.

“People across Nottinghamshire tell me they couldn’t care less about a new mayor or governor, what they care about is the price tag.

“This is a chance for Nottinghamshire Council to rule out a rise in council tax.

Coun David Martin, member for Selston, seconding the motion, said: “While I welcome attempts to address decades long, chronic underfunding in the East Midlands, this must not come with a rise in bills.

“We are concerned at plans to include a mayoral precept and the impact on council tax.

“The Independent Alliance wants a straight commitment not to hike bills.

“Residents are living in an unprecedented cost of living crisis.

“Residents in Nottinghamshire already pay the highest council tax of any shire county in the country.