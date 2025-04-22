Family bungalow in Kirkby could be turned into children's home -- Ashfield plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family bungalow in Kirkby could soon be turned into a home for children with learning difficulties and/or emotional behaviour issues.

Ashfield District Council has received a planning application for a lawful development certificate to convert the three-bedroom bungalow at 94, Welbeck Street.

The application has been submitted by Haseeb Ilyas, of the Care Haven Group, a new company formed only last month and based in Sudbury, Suffolk.

The plan is to turn the property into a two-bedroom home for two children aged between seven and 18. They would be looked after by two carers, who would sleep overnight and work on a rota basis. A manager would visit every weekday.

The three-bedroom bungalow on Welbeck Street, Kirkby that could be converted into a home for children with learning difficulties or emotional behaviour issues. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

A planning statement explaining the proposal has been compiled by development expert Adrian Rose, the experienced boss of Halifax-based company, Rose Consulting.

Mr Rose says: “The home would be for children who often, through no fault of their own, have not had good parenting in their early years or who have had adverse childhood experiences. They are not children with special or additional needs.

"The home would seek to create a warm and nurturing family-style environment.

"Its purpose would be to support the children to build their confidence, regulate their behaviour and emotions, help them in developing life-skills and prepare them for life when they leave the home to fend for themselves.

“This type of support has been found to be most effective in helping these children have normal lives and not experience problems in later life.”

Mr Rose stresses that the home would be registered with, and monitored by, the education watchdog Ofsted, which would carry out a risk assessment.

The children themselves would also undergo “a stringent risk assessment to ensure they integrate with the local community”.

"They would live at the property long term,” continues Mr Rose. “This is not a halfway house or emergency housing for children.

“Without such homes and positive interventions, these children – when they leave the controlled environment of care homes – often end up in adult institutions. They suffer from long-term emotional and mental health problems, and experience homelessness, substance misuse and involvement in criminality.”

Mr Rose says the home would “primarily serve medium to long-term placements to minimise disruption to other residents”. There would be “no change to the external appearance or character of the bungalow”.

Comings and goings would be the same as for a typical family dwelling, and there was no evidence at similar homes elsewhere of a risk of an increase in crime or anti-social behaviour.

The children would “engage in various activities” and “attend a mainstream, special school or be given a bespoke, individual education plan”.

The scheme is now being considered by the council’s planning officers, who have set a deadline of Wednesday, June 11 for a decision or recommendation.

In the meantime, interested residents can post their comments on the council’s planning website here.

