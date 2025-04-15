Pollution warning over £30m flagship technology centre -- latest Ashfield plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gentle warning has been issued to Ashfield District Council over the next step for its flagship project to build a £30 million technology centre.

The Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre (ADMC), which will sit on a seven-acre site at Lowmoor Road in Kirkby, has the aim of “placing Ashfield at the heart of innovation and technology within the East Midlands”.

It will work with businesses on how technology can help them and train staff on using and maintaining automated systems, such as robots.

The council hopes it will “ignite the adoption of automation and advanced manufacturing” across Ashfield, driving productivity and creating more high-skilled jobs in the district.

A computer-generated image (CGI) of how Ashfield's new Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre (ADMC) will look (PHOTO BY: Ashfield District Council)

The latest move in the development is a planning application for the construction of a second electricity substation to serve the centre.

It has been submitted by Paul Crawford, the council’s investment manager for regeneration, with the help of Nottingham-based architects, Maber Associates Ltd.

However, before approval is given, the council has been warned that although the site for the substation is currently an open field, it was formerly used for landfill under an Environment Agency licence.

Therefore, the council should carry out tests to ensure the land is not contaminated and to “safeguard the development from pollution”.

The site at Lowmoor Road, Kirkby where the ADMC will be built. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Sarah Gray, the council’s contaminated land officer, says: “Before the development commences, the applicant should investigate the site for landfill gas to ascertain whether gas protection measures are required, or install those measures as a precaution without first investigating.

"No works shall be undertaken unless this has been submitted to, and agreed in writing by, the local planning authority.”

A decision on when the ADMC will be built has yet to be made. But Coun Matthew Relf, executive lead for growth, regeneration and local planning, has described it as “a hugely exciting project”.

“The benefits will be felt for generations to come,” he said. “Businesses, small and large, will be able to free up their staff from mundane tasks to focus on the interesting.

"The ADMC will also attract further investment into Ashfield due to its size and state-of-the-art facilities. The economic benefits of this project are incredible and will allow the council to unlock the district’s true potential.”

The money for the centre has come from the £62 million that Ashfield Council secured from the government’s Towns Deal, which aims to boost urban-based economies.

Other planning applications submitted to the council in recent days include these:

Unit 1, Park Lane Business Park, Park Lane, Kirkby – change of use from class b8 (storage and distribution) to class b8 and class b2 (general industrial use), plus the permanent siting of four containers for ancillary storage use.

Changing rooms, Kingsway Park, Kirkby – application for approval of details regarding a construction management plan in relation to planning permission already granted.

5 Savile Road, Sutton – first-floor side extension.

18 Willow Gardens, Sutton – boundary fencing at front and side, and tarmac driveway extension.

8 Cedar Close, Sutton – single-storey side extension, and change of use to residential and dog-grooming business.

184 Papplewick Lane, Hucknall – change of use from outbuilding to ancillary dwelling with porch extension at front.

79 Annesley Road, Hucknall -- change of use from commercial to mixed use.

Wright’s Yard, Wigwam Lane, Hucknall – new ancillary garage/storage building.